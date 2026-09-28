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Sep 28, 2026, 9:05 AM

Israeli strikes pound south Lebanon overnight

Israeli strikes pound south Lebanon overnight

TEHRAN, Sep. 28 (MNA) – The Israeli regime targeted southern Lebanon from the air and ground over the past hours.

Lebanon's southern areas witnessed a series of Israeli airstrikes early Monday, alongside ground attacks and multiple explosions.

Israeli warplanes bombed the areas around Mifdoun, Kfar Tebnit and Mansouri, Haddatha and Haris, Khiam, Mays al-Jabal and Qantara. Two airstrikes were also carried out on Wadi Zebqin in Lebanon.

At the same time, heavy artillery attacks targeted Wadi Zebqin, al-Slouqi, Haddatha, Mansouri, Srifa, Hula, Zawtar al-Sharqiya, Khiam, Kfar Tebnit, Arnoun, Aitaroun, Haris and Braashit.

In addition, Israeli forces carried out a powerful explosion in Mays al-Jabal.

Israeli drones were also seen in Lebanese airspace at the same time as the second anniversary ceremonies for the martyrdom of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah were being held in Beirut, the Bekaa and southern areas.

MNA 

News ID 248140

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