Tehran seeks deeper ties with Sahel states: FM

Araghchi, who is in New York to attend the annual UN General Assembly session, met Burkina Faso's foreign minister.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed and exchanged views on bilateral relations between Iran and Burkina Faso, and on developments in the Sahel region and West Asia.

The Iranian foreign minister expressed appreciation for the attendance of Burkina Faso's foreign minister at the ceremony honouring the martyred leader of the Islamic Revolution, and thanked the country for its principled positions and for expressing the solidarity and sympathy of the people of Burkina Faso with the Iranian people against US and Israeli military aggression.

Araghchi stressed the Islamic Republic of Iran's determination to strengthen relations with African countries, especially with the countries of the Sahel Alliance (AES), and expressed hope that a joint meeting between Iran and the three member states of the Sahel coalition will be held as soon as possible.

The Iranian foreign minister also recalled Iran's principled position in support of the independence and national sovereignty of all countries, and declared French pressures and illegal interference in the internal affairs of African countries unacceptable and condemned them.

Burkina Faso's foreign minister, for his part, expressed satisfaction with the growing trend in his country's relations with Iran, and stressed the determination of his country and other members of the Sahel Alliance to strengthen relations and cooperation with Iran.

MNA