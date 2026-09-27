  1. Politics
Sep 27, 2026, 11:40 PM

Report:

New round of US talks not on agenda of Iran delegation in NYC

New round of US talks not on agenda of Iran delegation in NYC

TEHRAN, Sep. 27 (MNA) – A source close to Iran’s delegation to the United Nations says there is no plan for the delegation to hold negotiations with the United States.

The source, speaking to local Iranian media outlet IRNA on condition of anonymity, rejected conflicting reports about talks between Iran and the US in New York, where the delegation has traveled to attend the UN General Assembly's annual session, according to IRNA.

“The considerations and positions of the Islamic Republic of Iran were conveyed clearly and explicitly to the American side last Tuesday through the Qatari mediator, and Iran is awaiting the American side’s response,” the source said.

“Accordingly, there is no plan for a new round of negotiations with the American side on the agenda of Iran’s delegation, and the foreign minister will return home on Tuesday after completing his scheduled programs,” the source added.

President Masoud Pezeshkian and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi traveled to New York this week to attend the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly.

The President has arrived back home but the foreign minister is still in the states.

In continuation of his contradictory remarks, the US Presdident Donald Trump claimed earlier on Sunday that the two sides were scheduled to meet this week again.

MNA

News ID 248133

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