Iran FM denounces attacks on Yemen’s vital infrastructures

In a statement issues on Monday, the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs strongly condemned the attacks on vital infrastructures and civilian targets in Yemen, emphasizing that continued violation of Yemen’s national sovereignty and territorial integrity, alongside acts of aggression against the country's cities and villages (which had previously been subjected to attacks by the Zionist regime and the United States) and the ongoing economic blockade, violates the fundamental principles of the UN Charter, particularly Paragraph 4 of Article 2, and contravenes Islamic principles and teachings.

Reiterating its principled position regarding the situation in Yemen, the Islamic Republic of Iran emphasizes its readiness to undertake any good offices aimed at resolving the issues based on the agreed-upon roadmap.

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