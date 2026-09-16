Continued US presence in region would result in heavy losses

Major General Heidari emphasized that continued US involvement in the region would result in heavy losses, with some US forces returning home and others being killed at sea.

Emphasizing that the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran are the victors on the battlefield, he stated, "Today, the powerful Armed Forces of the country are undoubtedly the victors of the conflict. Based on my definition of victory—whereby the defender triumphs if they prevent the aggressor from achieving their predetermined objectives at the designated time and place—we are, by this scientific definition, the victors on the battlefield today."

Back on Sep. 07, he hit back at the illegal presence of the United States at the Strait of Hormuz, noting that the issue of the Strait of Hormuz is one of the important and strategic issues in the region, which, under the guidance of the Leader of the Islamic revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei and the ability of combatants and warfare equipment, has the capacity to have a broad impact on regional and global equations.

Pointing to the capabilities of the Armed Forces of the country vis-à-vis the United States, General Heidari stated that Americans face two inevitable fates in this region. If they persist in war, a vast number of their troops will return to their country aboard aircraft carriers, while another vast number of its forces will, God willing, sink to the depths of waters of the region.

MNA