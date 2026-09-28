Resistance path continues in pinnacle of glory, honor: IRGC

In a statement issued on the occasion of second anniversary of the former Secretary General of Lebanese Hezbollah Resistance Movement martyr Sayyid Hassan Nasrallah, the IRGC considered the path of the Resistance as eternal and pure blood of martyr Nasrallah is fostering the elevation of honor and glory for Hezbollah and the Lebanese Islamic Resistance Movement.

Two years have passed since that bloody day of a heinous terrorist act committed by the criminal Zionist regime in martyring the master of the Resistance movement martyr Sayyid Hassan Nasrallah, the standard-bearer of liberty, the statement said, adding, “Contrary to the enemy's expectations and evil intentions, not only the radiance of his pure blood was never extinguished; but also it transformed into a surging fountain of might and flourishing vitality within the body of the Resistance, and became eternal.”

Martyr Sayyid Hassan Nasrallah was not merely a leader; he was the strategic architect of modern resistance, a strategist across both the battlefield and the diplomatic arena, and the tangible embodiment of the unbreakable bond uniting the region's resistant nations, the statement added.

In a statement issued on Sunday marking the second anniversary of Nasrallah’s assassination, Iran’s Foreign Ministry once again denounced the “heinous and unforgivable crime” committed by Israeli terrorists in their attack on Lebanon and the killing of Nasrallah and his companions, including Iranian commander Brigadier General Abbas Nilforoushan.

“Undoubtedly, neither the passage of time nor the repetition and accumulation of crimes will cause the slightest disruption to the demand for justice and the punishment of the criminals,” it said.

It added that Iran recognizes Lebanon’s important position as a country neighboring an “occupying and terrorist entity” and remains steadfast in its principled position of supporting its independence, territorial integrity, sovereignty and national unity.

MNA