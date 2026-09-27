St. Petersburg univ. seeking to set up Persian Dep.

Iranian Culture Minister Abbas Salehi, who is in Russia to attend events marking the Days of Iranian Culture, the International Forum of United Cultures, and to hold talks with his Russian counterpart, stressed the need to activate the potential for expanding cultural cooperation between Tehran and Moscow.

Alexander Turgayev, rector of Saint Petersburg State Institute of Culture, said the university, which was founded in 1918, has trained numerous prominent figures in Russian culture and arts.

Turgayev described Iran’s culture, art and civilization as very rich and recalled becoming familiar with Iranian cinema during his childhood after watching The Leopard of Mazandaran, saying he has developed a strong interest in Iranian culture and civilization.

He also noted that the university currently teaches six foreign languages and reiterated its interest in establishing a Persian language department.

Salehi welcomed the proposal and instructed Iran’s cultural attaché in Russia to pursue the establishment of the Persian language department in coordination with the Russian side.

MNA