Iran’s Army fully prepared to confront enemy if attacked

The US is in a very difficult situation in the region and may resort to military aggression. Iran’s Army is fully prepared to confront the enemy, he emphasized.

Expelling the US from West Asia will make the region more secure, he said, adding, “The US’s priority is to ensure the security of the Israeli regime and protect its interests, not those of the Muslim countries in the region.”

Iran's Air defenses prevented 25,000 enemy aerial operations, Brigadier General Akraminia stressed, pointing out that the Air Force launched a forceful response just two and a half hours after the enemy's aggression.

MNA