Floods, landslides kill 19 in India, Nepal

In India’s Uttar Pradesh state, 15 people were killed and five others injured over the past 48 hours, while 117 houses were damaged, Reuters reported, quoting state authorities.

Officials said heavy rain and storms affected 63 districts, with the state receiving 19 times its normal rainfall in the 24 hours to Saturday.

In Nepal, four people, including three children and a woman, were killed when a landslide buried their house while they were sleeping in Nishi Khola village in Baglung district, officials said, according to The Economic Times.

Meanwhile, 10 Nepali workers were reported missing after an avalanche buried the base camp of the 7,126-metre Himlung Himal in northern Manang district. The workers had been setting up tents for foreign climbers, who were not at the site when the avalanche struck.

Nepali authorities warned of possible flash floods in 49 of the country’s 77 districts as water levels in major rivers and tributaries continued to rise.

Flooding in the Rahuganga River also damaged transmission-line structures and foundations linked to a 40-megawatt hydropower project. A technical team was sent to assess the damage.

MNA