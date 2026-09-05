  1. Politics
Sep 6, 2026, 12:03 AM

Iran raps US attacks on oil tankers as violation of intl. law

Iran raps US attacks on oil tankers as violation of intl. law

TEHRAN, Sep. 05 (MNA) – Iranian foreign ministry has strongly condemned the attacks by the United States military on its commercial shipping fleet, saying that the US attacks constitute a clear violation of international law.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry said in a Saturday statement that the attacks overnight on oil tankers anchored in Iranian waters were a continuation of the US war of aggression on Iran and its blockade on the country's maritime trade.

It said the attacks "constitute a clear violation of Paragraph 4 of Article 2 of the United Nations Charter, constitute a war crime, and represent an overt threat to international peace and the security of commercial shipping."

The statement said Iran is determined to decisively defend its sovereignty and national interests against the US's state terrorism and its aggressive actions, including its economic war that has manifested itself in the continued naval blockade and harassment of commercial vessels.

MNA

News ID 247467

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