Military source refutes US claim on Iran mining Hormuz

According to local Iranian Tasnim News Agency, the military source telling it on Monday, “The claim by the Americans that ‘with last night’s attack, they wanted to prevent Iran from laying mines in the Strait of Hormuz and that they were successful in doing so’ is fantasy and story-making, and last night’s confrontation had nothing to do with mine-laying.”

“On the one hand, the Americans say that they have neutralized all the mines, and on the other hand, they claimed that last night they prevented the laying of new mines. The question now is: Then exactly how are the tankers that violate the rules and hit the mines punished?!” the source added.

The military source stated, “The Americans intended last night to prevent Iran from punishing the vessels that violated the rules, but they failed in this effort as well. The violating vessels were punished, and their bases in the region were also hit by Iranian projectiles.”

MNA