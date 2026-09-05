Iran military warns 'terrorist' US army against aggression

Lieutenant-Colonel Ebrahim Zolfaqari, spokesman for the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters issued a statement on Saturday evening, warning the “terrorist” US military that the armed forces will deal more “severe and extensive” blows to American warships if Washington continues acts of aggression in the region.

He warned the Iranian armed forces would respond more forcefully if the US military continued its “acts of aggression,” creating insecurity and harassing Iranian ships, or maintained its naval blockade of Iran.

He added that the Iranian armed forces would target US military vessels in the region “more severely than before” if Washington persisted with such actions.

Zolfaqari also warned that the scope of the Iranian military response could expand if the United States continued its measures against Iran.

The warning comes after the United States military said earlier in the day that its forces struck three Iranian crude oil tankers in the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman.

MNA