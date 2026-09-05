IRGC Navy issues stark warning to vessels in Hormuz

The IRGC Navy said in a statement on Saturday night that three vessels were targeted by their forces at the unauthorized route in the Hormuz Strait and three other US ships were also targeted in other places.

The statement came after the IRGC Navy confirmed that the three Iranian tankers came under the US military attacks and were targeted.

Following the US action, the IRGC Navy issued a stern warning to all vessels present in the Persian Gulf and near the Strait of Hormuz: Do not be deceived by the American terrorist army and avoid any suspicious movement to cross unauthorized waterways, otherwise you will be targeted.

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