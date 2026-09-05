AGM-154 missile debris recovered at Sirik wedding site

Local assessments conclude that the US strike on the civilian wedding gathering, which resulted in martyrdom of 5 people and injuries of 70 others, was executed intentionally and with precise targeting accuracy.

Technically classified as an air-launched, precision-guided glide weapon rather than a traditional cruise missile, the AGM-154C is unpowered. Once released from an aircraft, it deploys its wings to glide toward its intended target. The U.S. Navy categorizes the system within its Joint Standoff Weapon family.

MNA