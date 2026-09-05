Israeli strikes on Lebanon kill three, wound 23

Israeli airstrikes on southern and eastern Lebanon martyred three people and wounded 23 on Saturday, Lebanese health officials said, as the Israeli regime claimed it had intercepted a Hezbollah drone fired toward its forces.

Lebanon's health ministry reported the initial casualty figures after the evening strikes, with no further details immediately available.

The Israeli military said it intercepted a drone launched by Hezbollah toward its forces in the security zone and was responding with airstrikes. It claimed the drone flight constituted a "clear violation" of the agreement, without referring to its own repeated and heavy attacks on Lebanese territory.

MNA