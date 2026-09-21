Mehr shines in OANA 65th anniversary conference in Moscow

During the 65th anniversary of the Organisation of Asia-Pacific News Agencies (OANA) in Moscow, Mehr Media Group was awarded the first two places in the field of best articles submitted to the event on Monday September 21.

In the best articles category, the article "Iranian Art: The Triangle of Beauty, Creativity, and Culture" secured first place, while the article "The War of Narratives on the Ground: Reporting from the Heart of the Action—How Accurate Storytelling Kept the People Engaged" won second place.

The awards were received by Mehr Media Group CEO Dr. Mohammad Mahdi Rahmati, who earlier in the day addressed the session.

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