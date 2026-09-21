Saudi regime has committed war crimes against Yemen: Houthi

In a televised speech marking the anniversary of the 2014 revolution aired on Monday, al-Houthi said what the Saudi regime has done to Yemen all amount to war crimes.

He added conditions before the revolution had demonstrated the need for such a movement, stressing that Yemen had been deprived of its independence and placed under foreign tutelage.

The Yemeni leader said the US ambassador had held significant influence over decision-making in Yemen before the revolution and that US forces had established bases even in the capital, Sanaa.

Al-Houthi said confrontation with the United States and forces aligned with it would continue as long as Washington sought to dominate Yemen and turn the country into a network of military bases.

MNA