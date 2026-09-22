Iran FM Araghchi holds phone call with UN chief Guterres

During the phone call, the two sides exchanged their views on the agenda of the annual UN General Assembly (UNGA) and efforts of the UN chief to advance the international peace and security.

Iranian foreign minister travelled to New York at the head of a high-ranking diplomatic delegations for taking part in the annual UN General Assembly (UNGA) meeting.

During this visit, in addition to addressing the UN General Assembly, Iranian President Pezeshkian will meet and hold high-profile talks with the leaders of several countries attending the UNGA and will also hold meetings with influential political and cultural groups and figures.

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