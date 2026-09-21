Center linked to French embassy closed after many warnings

According to an official statement issued by the Iranian Foreign Ministry, law enforcement actions taken to halt the “illegal activities” of the institute were carried out following a judicial order.

The ministry stated that the move came after the French Embassy continuously disregarded repeated warnings from competent Iranian authorities over past years demanding the legal registration and procurement of necessary operating permits for the center.

The statement highlighted that under the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, foreign embassies must establish educational and cultural institutes in full compliance with the host country’s laws and regulations.

Tehran emphasized that the French Embassy’s insistence on bypassing these rules and expecting diplomatic immunity for non-exempt activities is unacceptable, urging Paris to respect international diplomatic conventions and domestic Iranian law.

MNA