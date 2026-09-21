Iran, Pakistan can meet their needs using regional potentials

Pezeshkian received for a meeting the visiting Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and his accompanying delegation on Monday.. During the meeting, Pezeshkian highlighted the growing ties between Iran and Pakistan and stressed the need to expand bilateral cooperation across various sectors.

The Iranian president emphasized the importance of joint investments and closer ties between different sectors of the two countries, saying that facilitating economic cooperation and expanding interactions could further deepen relations between Tehran and Islamabad.

Pezeshkian also referred to growing engagement among Muslim countries, saying that US pressure has contributed to greater convergence and continued consultations among these countries. He cited the frequent meetings and discussions between Iranian and Pakistani delegations as an example of this trend.

Pointing to the two countries’ human resources and abundant economic potential, Pezeshkian said Iran and Pakistan possess significant capabilities and could meet many of their needs by combining their strengths and relying on their domestic and regional capacities.

Naqvi, for his part, stressed the importance of further strengthening relations between Tehran and Islamabad, saying that ties between the two countries are currently at a high level.

The Pakistani interior minister said Islamabad is determined to further expand cooperation with Iran in trade, economic affairs, tourism, political relations, and cultural and scientific fields.

Naqvi also briefed the Iranian president on the latest developments in bilateral cooperation and interactions across various sectors and reaffirmed Pakistan’s readiness to continue and strengthen cooperation with Iran.

MNA