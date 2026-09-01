  1. Politics
Sep 1, 2026, 9:33 PM

SCO highlights need to counter unilateralism

SCO highlights need to counter unilateralism

TEHRAN, Sep. 01 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, after attending the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, emphasized the global shift towards a new order centered on multilateralism.

In a message posted on X following his participation in the SCO summit alongside Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Abbas Araghchi wrote: “I am pleased to have attended the SCO summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, alongside President Dr. Pezeshkian.”

He added that during meetings and talks with senior officials from Eurasian, Chinese and South Asian countries, Iran stressed its principled commitment to defending its sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as the need for cooperation in managing global developments.

Araghchi further stated: “More than ever before, the future is multipolar and multilateral.”

MNA

News ID 247385

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