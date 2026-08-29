  1. Politics
Aug 29, 2026, 8:51 PM

Iran, Indonesia FMs discuss ties, region in phone call

Iran, Indonesia FMs discuss ties, region in phone call

TEHRAN, Aug. 29 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and his Indonesian counterpart Sugiono held a telephone conversation on Saturday to discuss bilateral relations and the latest regional developments.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Indonesian Foreign Minister  Sugiono held a telephone conversation on Saturday afternoon Tehran local time to discuss bilateral relations and the latest regional developments.

MNA/6931426

News ID 247311

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