Iran, Indonesia FMs discuss ties, region in phone call

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Indonesian Foreign Minister Sugiono held a telephone conversation on Saturday afternoon Tehran local time to discuss bilateral relations and the latest regional developments.
MNA/6931426
TEHRAN, Aug. 29 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and his Indonesian counterpart Sugiono held a telephone conversation on Saturday to discuss bilateral relations and the latest regional developments.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Indonesian Foreign Minister Sugiono held a telephone conversation on Saturday afternoon Tehran local time to discuss bilateral relations and the latest regional developments.
MNA/6931426
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