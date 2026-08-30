Hezbollah chief says unity revived Palestine cause

Speaking to mark Islamic Unity Week, Qassem said the defeat of the Zionist regime in three wars had resulted from the perseverance and standing of the people. "As long as we remain firm and steadfast, the enemy will not be able to realise its projects and programmes," he said.

He added that any steadfastness, regardless of its cost, built the foundation for restoring the nation's position and strengthened its ability to achieve its goals and defeat the enemy's project.

"The practical unity on which our martyred Imam Ayatollah Khamenei moved revived the issue of Palestine," Qassem said.

He stressed that differences among Muslims must not lead to opening an internal front or forgetting the main enemy.

MNA