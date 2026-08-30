Pezeshkian felicitates Muslims on Prophet's birth anniversary

In his message on Saturday, President Pezeshkian described the Prophet’s noble conduct as the highest model of human perfection and a guiding light for humanity as it navigates the challenges of an increasingly complex world.

We are proud to belong to the community of a Prophet who brought a message of peace and security to all humanity; a Prophet whose religion is rooted in peace and whose title is a mercy to all the worlds, President Pezeshkian said, adding that the Prophet is the Messenger who ennobled creation, while his noble conduct stands as the highest model of human perfection and the finest embodiment of virtue and noble character, serving as a guiding light on humanity’s challenging journey through the world.

The president stressed the importance of further strengthening unity and solidarity among Muslims, expressing hope that the occasion would provide an opportunity to draw inspiration from the Prophet’s life and teachings.

He called for Muslims to help bring security, justice and reconciliation to the wider world, particularly to Muslim countries, through adherence to the Prophet’s values.

President Pezeshkian also expressed hope that the shared faith, determination and resolve of Muslims worldwide would lead to stronger unity and solidarity within the Islamic community and contribute to the continued growth and advancement of Islam across the globe.

MNA/President.ir