No ship can pass Strait of Hormuz without Iran's permission

Kazem Gharibabadi, deputy foreign minister for legal and international affairs, said Iran had reached an understanding with Oman on transit arrangements through the strait, "but this understanding will not automatically enter the implementation phase, because its realisation depends on the fulfilment of obligations by the other side, specifically the United States."

He said Iran had made its position clear: "Whenever the conditions and obligations incumbent on America are implemented, the Islamic Republic of Iran is also ready to take its actions regarding the Strait of Hormuz. If they do nothing, Iran has no haste to open the strait and will continue its defensive measures."

Gharibabadi said the latest U.S. sanctions package was not new and Iran was fully prepared for it. "If America assumes it wants to return to the diplomatic table, it should know that Iran has not violated the Islamabad memorandum. It was America that, for the third time in 16 months, betrayed diplomacy and the negotiating table."

He rejected claims of vessels passing freely, saying the strait is "completely blocked." Any ship passing through would do so only with Iran's coordination and permission. "Our armed forces have full awareness of any movement in the strait and carry out their mission in the best manner. No ship can transit the Strait of Hormuz without Iran's coordination," he said.

On mediation by Qatar and Pakistan, Gharibabadi said both had been assessing the possibility of a return to commitments under the Islamabad MoU. "We have made clear to them that Iran has created the necessary readiness through its understanding with Oman, but we will not take the lead in implementing obligations related to opening the strait. It is America that has suspended its obligations and departed from them. Washington must return to those commitments. We have made clear exactly what steps America must take."

MNA