Resistance only path to liberation: Naim Qassem

Qassem, according to al-Mayadeen, defined resistance as "not accepting the enemy and fighting when we are able to fight, each according to their position and role."

"Even if this matter takes days or months, we are victorious, because we stood firm and prevented them from reaching their goals," he said.

He said gaps must emerge and the enemy must be defeated on the material level. "With determination and steadfastness alongside our people, we can reach the desired result," Qassem said.

"We are the holders of the right and the owners of this land, and however heavy the costs may be, we must resist," he said.

MNA