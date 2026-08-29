  1. Politics
Aug 29, 2026, 11:06 AM

Minab massacre will not be forgotten: Araghchi

Minab massacre will not be forgotten: Araghchi

TEHRAN, Aug. 29 (MNA) – Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that the students of the Minab school had become an epic, stressing that Iran would neither forget nor forgive the US attack that killed them.

Speaking to journalists after opening an exhibition on the Minab school, Araghchi said, "If Westerners want to see, understand and support human rights, they should come here. Human rights is here."

He said the incident would never be forgotten or forgiven, and expressed hope that the exhibition could be taken to foreign countries.

The attack on the Shajareh Tayyebeh school in Minab killed 168 students and teachers. The strike, which was carried out by the United States, took place at the start of the joint Israeli-American aggression against Iran. 

MNA 

News ID 247300

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