Minab massacre will not be forgotten: Araghchi

Speaking to journalists after opening an exhibition on the Minab school, Araghchi said, "If Westerners want to see, understand and support human rights, they should come here. Human rights is here."

He said the incident would never be forgotten or forgiven, and expressed hope that the exhibition could be taken to foreign countries.

The attack on the Shajareh Tayyebeh school in Minab killed 168 students and teachers. The strike, which was carried out by the United States, took place at the start of the joint Israeli-American aggression against Iran.

MNA