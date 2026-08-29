  1. Politics
Aug 29, 2026, 9:21 AM

Over Iran war;

US congresswoman calls for impeachment of Pete Hegseth

US congresswoman calls for impeachment of Pete Hegseth

TEHRAN, Aug. 29 (MNA) – US Congresswoman Yassamin Ansari has slammed the Trump administration’s military campaign against Iran, demanding the impeachment of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

In a post on X, Ansari said, “In the past six months since Donald Trump started his illegal war in Iran, 120 children died after a US military strike hit their school, 18 American servicemembers have been killed, Americans have endured record high gas costs, and Donald Trump and his sons have profited endlessly from investing in defense tech companies that received government contracts.”

“Neither Trump nor Pete Hegseth have achieved an objective in this war,” she added. “Servicemembers, children and innocent civilians have died for no reason. This war must end and Pete Hegseth must be impeached.”

MNA 

News ID 247297

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