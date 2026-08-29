US congresswoman calls for impeachment of Pete Hegseth

In a post on X, Ansari said, “In the past six months since Donald Trump started his illegal war in Iran, 120 children died after a US military strike hit their school, 18 American servicemembers have been killed, Americans have endured record high gas costs, and Donald Trump and his sons have profited endlessly from investing in defense tech companies that received government contracts.”

“Neither Trump nor Pete Hegseth have achieved an objective in this war,” she added. “Servicemembers, children and innocent civilians have died for no reason. This war must end and Pete Hegseth must be impeached.”

MNA