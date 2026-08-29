Pezeshkian pledges unity after Leader's message

President Masoud Pezeshkian on Saturday thanked the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei for his message of support, calling it a continuation of the late leader's "constructive and peerless backing" for the government.

In a message, Pezeshkian said the "affectionate message from the Leader to the 14th government and himself was an extension of the late Ayatollah Khamenei's support.

"We assure the great Iranian nation and the dear Leader that, in full unity and cohesion with the other branches of government, we will safeguard the authority and dignity of the country on the path to flourishing and progress," he wrote.

MNA