  1. Politics
Aug 29, 2026, 8:28 AM

Pezeshkian pledges unity after Leader's message

Pezeshkian pledges unity after Leader's message

TEHRAN, Aug. 29 (MNA) – Iran's president pledged to preserve the country's authority and dignity in full unity with other branches of government, in a message thanking the Leader.

President Masoud Pezeshkian on Saturday thanked the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei for his message of support, calling it a continuation of the late leader's "constructive and peerless backing" for the government.

In a message, Pezeshkian said the "affectionate message from the Leader to the 14th government and himself was an extension of the late Ayatollah Khamenei's support.

"We assure the great Iranian nation and the dear Leader that, in full unity and cohesion with the other branches of government, we will safeguard the authority and dignity of the country on the path to flourishing and progress," he wrote.

MNA 

News ID 247294

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