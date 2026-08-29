Unity is key to national security: Rezaei

Iran's top security official said Saturday that national unity and social cohesion are among the most fundamental components of Iran's power and national security, citing the Leader's latest remarks as a "clear and unambiguous strategy."

Mohsen Rezaei, secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, wrote on social media that the Leader's explicit emphasis on avoiding "despairing words," "false dichotomies" and on prohibiting "anything harmful to social cohesion" was a clear directive for all.

"Today, national unity and social cohesion are among the most fundamental elements of national power and security," Rezaei said.

MNA