IRGC has full control over Strait of Hormuz: Statement

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said in a statement on the that it has "decisive control" over the Strait of Hormuz, rejecting U.S. claims that the waterway is open as lies intended to control oil prices and mask American failures.

In a statement, the IRGC Navy said the strait is completely closed to all ships seeking passage without coordination with the Islamic Republic of Iran, and that this would continue until the "mischief of the terrorist American army" against Iran ends and its obligations are implemented.

It assured the Iranian people that the strategic waterway remains under full and powerful control of the IRGC forces.

MNA