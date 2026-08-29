  1. Politics
Aug 29, 2026, 7:14 AM

IRGC has full control over Strait of Hormuz: Statement

IRGC has full control over Strait of Hormuz: Statement

TEHRAN, Aug. 29 (MNA) – The IRGC Navy said the Strait of Hormuz is closed to all ships seeking passage without coordination with Iran, and that the closure will continue until the U.S. adheres to its commitments.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said in a statement on the that it has "decisive control" over the Strait of Hormuz, rejecting U.S. claims that the waterway is open as lies intended to control oil prices and mask American failures.

In a statement, the IRGC Navy said the strait is completely closed to all ships seeking passage without coordination with the Islamic Republic of Iran, and that this would continue until the "mischief of the terrorist American army" against Iran ends and its obligations are implemented.

It assured the Iranian people that the strategic waterway remains under full and powerful control of the IRGC forces.

MNA 

News ID 247292

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