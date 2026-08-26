US economic terrorism should be condemned: Araghchi to UN

According to a post published Wednesday on his Telegram channel, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi wrote a letter to theUN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, the Security Council president and UN member states, calling on them to condemn Washington’s “Operation Economic Outcast,” which amounts to an illegal campaign of “economic terrorism” against Iran.

“The declared objective of this so-called ‘operation’ is to end lawful economic relations with Iran, backed by threats of secondary sanctions and exclusion from the US financial system,” Araghchi wrote.

He said the measures sought to extend US laws and foreign-policy objectives beyond its jurisdiction and force sovereign states to alter their lawful trade relations.

“A defining moment now confronts the Security Council and all members of the United Nations,” Araghchi wrote, saying they faced a choice between defending sovereign equality, non-interference and states’ sovereign rights, or “submitting to the unilateralism and bullying of a rogue state.”

Iran also asked Guterres to assess and report on the humanitarian and human rights consequences of the measures, including their impact on access to food, medicine, healthcare, energy, transportation and humanitarian assistance.

Furthermore, Araghchi said Iran reserved the right to pursue “all available avenues” for accountability, compensation and redress over damages caused by the US campaign.

MNA/6929022