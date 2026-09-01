Israeli forces martyr 5 Palestinians, injured dozens in Gaza

According to media sources reporting on the Monday casualties, an Israeli drone targeted a car in Gaza City’s Tal al-Hawa neighborhood, killing three people.

Earlier in the day, Israeli aircraft had targeted a group of Palestinians south of the municipal park in western Gaza City, killing two young men and wounding others.

In the northern Gaza town of Beit Lahia, a teenager was wounded after an Israeli drone dropped a bomb in the area.

Ten other Palestinians, including five fishermen, were also wounded by Israeli gunfire in different areas of Gaza.

Meanwhile, military activity was reported across the territory, including shooting incidents, artillery shelling, drone overflights, and demolitions.

Separately, a Palestinian man was killed in the city of Khan Yunis in southern Gaza after a wall of a building collapsed.

The building had previously been damaged in an Israeli strike.

The collapse highlights the dangers facing Palestinians living in or around buildings that have been structurally damaged during the Israeli regime’s war of genocide on Gaza that began in October 2023.

The war claimed the lives of more than 67,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children. A ceasefire agreement came into effect in October last year, but Israeli violations continued to kill over 6,000 more Palestinians, with experts warning that ongoing aggression by the regime continues to bear the genocidal hallmark.

The overall toll from Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza since October 2023 has now reached 73,449 killed and 174,472 injured, according to the latest figures by Gaza’s Health Ministry.

The latest casualties were reported as the United Nations has also warned that the situation in Gaza did not amount to a full ceasefire.

UN humanitarian spokesperson Jens Laerke stressed that ongoing Israeli attacks and daily casualties mean Gaza remains under fire.

MNA