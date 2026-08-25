Iran warns against hostile elements beyond borders: GF cmdr.

Speaking during a visit to Iran’s northeastern border areas, he emphasized that Iran's borders are a red line, and any movement, evil, or action against it will be met with a decisive and crushing response.

“Today, the Army Ground Forces are at their highest level of combat readiness. Equipped with new weapons and equipment, they have developed specific operational plans to counter any threat,” General Jahanshahi underlined.

“We will not allow any enemy to compromise the security of our valued border residents or the people of Iran,” he continued.

In the event of any incursion or aggression, all positions and bases belonging to those threatening Iran’s security will be within range of the Army Ground Forces’ drones and artillery, he said, adding that the Armed Forces’ response to any threat will be swift, precise, and decisive.

Iran’s borders are a red line for the Armed Forces. Any incursion or aggression against Iran’s sacred soil will be met with a stronger response than ever before, the army ground force commander stressed.

The commander said the Ground Forces maintained continuous surveillance of enemy movements, stating that the force, “benefiting from comprehensive intelligence command, continuously monitors and surveils all enemy movements across the borders, around the clock.”

Jahanshahi said this intelligence capability had allowed the Ground Forces to identify and neutralize enemy ground combat operational plans before they could take effect, thereby preventing them from achieving their objectives near the country’s borders.

He also pointed to the readiness of the Ground Forces units deployed along the northeastern borders, saying, “The deployment of mobile assault and rapid-reaction units along the borders, together with the comprehensive readiness of the Armed Forces, has created effective deterrence against enemy threats.”

“Today, the entire capacity and capabilities of the Ground Forces units deployed along the borders are dedicated to ensuring security, safeguarding the borders, and confronting any threat. We will not allow any enemy to undermine the security of our people, including the beloved border residents.”

MNA