Khorramshahr-Basra passenger service begins ahead of Arbaeen

Saeed Rasouli, Deputy Minister of Roads and Urban Development and PMO Managing Director, announced that the first journey to Iraq’s port of Basra commenced on Friday, 1 August 2025. Depending on demand, up to four round-trips per day have been planned.

The 17-nautical-mile route is the shortest maritime corridor for pilgrims heading to the holy shrines in Iraq and was activated to strengthen bilateral ties and improve pilgrimage infrastructure.

Second consecutive year of operations

Rasouli stated that following high-level meetings with Iraqi counterparts and coordination over recent months, the service has resumed for the second consecutive year.

A private-sector vessel with a 235-passenger capacity and advanced onboard amenities is operating on the route to ensure a safe and comfortable journey.

Plans for continued and expanded operations

He added that if passenger demand remains high, services may be extended beyond the Arbaeen season into year-round operation, while the number of daily voyages could increase during peak pilgrimage periods.

The move aligns with the PMO’s broader policy to promote maritime tourism and enhance regional passenger transport links.

