First Azerbaijani cargo ship docks at Astara Port

The vessel arrived from the Port of Hovsan, marking a key milestone in restoring maritime trade through Iran’s northern gateway on the Caspian Sea.

Operations at Astara Port had ceased since December 2023 due to a sharp drop in the Caspian Sea’s water level, contract-related issues, and the accumulation of over one million cubic metres of sediment in the access channel. Following detailed technical evaluations, dredging operations began in early April 2025.

Over 150,000 cubic metres of sediment have so far been removed, enabling the reopening of the channel and safe berthing at Quay No. 1.

First ship loaded with export cargo

According to Saeed Rasouli, Deputy Minister of Roads and Urban Development and head of Iran’s Ports and Maritime Organisation (PMO), the incoming ship has a capacity of 1,600 tonnes and is now loading export goods, including construction materials and minerals.

Rasouli noted that dredging operations are ongoing using cutter suction and hopper suction dredgers to deepen the access channel further. Additional measures such as sediment bank removal and breakwater extension are also under way to prevent re-siltation.

Astara port’s strategic role in the North–South Corridor

Highlighting the importance of Iran’s northern ports within the International North–South Transport Corridor (INSTC), Rasouli described the port reopening as a “first step” towards Astara’s long-term development. Plans include expanding port capacity and enhancing maritime-logistics infrastructure.

He added that boosting trade volumes with Azerbaijan and Caspian littoral states, as well as attracting private investment in maritime-focused projects, are among the key priorities.

Regional economic and international maritime impact

The reopening of Astara Port not only revitalises regional trade activity but also strengthens Iran’s international cooperation in Caspian maritime transport, according to Rasouli.

