Iran Armed Forces hail government's support during wartime

Iran's Armed Forces on Tuesday praised the government's "relentless efforts" during the recent wars, saying its logistical management and support had doubled the country's deterrence against its enemies.

In a statement marking Government Week, the General Staff of the Armed Forces and the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Command honoured the memory of martyred officials Mohammad Ali Rajaei and Mohammad Javad Bahonar, as well as the late President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, Intelligence Minister Esmail Khatib and Defence Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh.

The statement said the government's management of the difficult war period, under the guidance of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei and despite sanctions, had been a support base for fighters against the "American-Zionist enemies."

The armed forces renewed their commitment to the ideals of the martyrs and declared that they would continue to stand beside the government to safeguard territorial integrity and political authority, using indigenous capabilities and modern military knowledge.

MNA