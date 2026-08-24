  1. Politics
Aug 24, 2026, 8:24 AM

Omani FM to visit Tehran for talks on Strait of Hormuz

Omani FM to visit Tehran for talks on Strait of Hormuz

TEHRAN, Aug. 24 (MNA) – Oman's foreign minister will visit Tehran on Tuesday to discuss bilateral cooperation and regional peace.

Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr al-Busaidi will travel to Tehran on Tuesday for talks with his Iranian counterpart on bilateral and regional issues, Iran's foreign ministry said.

Foreign ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said al-Busaidi would meet Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi during the visit, with discussions to cover bilateral and regional subjects.

The trip is aimed at strengthening Iran-Oman cooperation and continuing the two coastal states' political consultations over the Strait of Hormuz and efforts to bolster regional peace and security, he said.

MNA 

News ID 247189

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