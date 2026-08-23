Pakistan army chief to visit Tehran for talks

Pakistan's army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir will travel to Tehran on Monday at the head of an official delegation for talks on strengthening bilateral cooperation and regional peace, Iran's foreign ministry said.

Foreign ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said the visit is part of efforts to reinforce Iran-Pakistan cooperation and to continue Pakistan's "good offices" in helping to strengthen peace and security in the region. Munir will meet senior Iranian officials during the visit.

Pakistan has served as a key mediator between Iran and the United States throughout the conflict, alongside Qatar.

MNA