  1. Politics
Aug 11, 2026, 11:06 AM

Araghchi to Wadephul:

Insecurity in Hormuz stems from US aggression against Iran

Insecurity in Hormuz stems from US aggression against Iran

TEHRAN, Aug. 11 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, in his talks with his German counterpart Johann Wadephul, emphasized that the insecurity in the Strait of Hormuz stems from the US and Israeli aggression against Iran.

In a telephone conversation on Monday afternoon with his German counterpart Johann Wadephul, Iran's top diplomat talked about the bilateral relations as well as regional and international developments.

The Iranian foreign minister briefed his German counterpart about the ongoing consultations with Oman on determining a safe route for maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.

Araghchi stressed that the insecurity imposed on the Strait of Hormuz is solely the result of the military aggression by the United States and the Israeli regime against Iran, saying the international community should hold the US accountable for the security and economic consequences resulting from the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

He further emphasized that ensuring security in the Strait of Hormuz requires an end to US acts of aggression and illegal interventions, including the naval blockade and other violations of US commitments.

The two foreign ministers also reviewed several issues related to bilateral relations and underscored the importance of continuing diplomatic consultations between Tehran and Berlin at various levels.

MNA

News ID 246900

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News