Insecurity in Hormuz stems from US aggression against Iran

In a telephone conversation on Monday afternoon with his German counterpart Johann Wadephul, Iran's top diplomat talked about the bilateral relations as well as regional and international developments.

The Iranian foreign minister briefed his German counterpart about the ongoing consultations with Oman on determining a safe route for maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.

Araghchi stressed that the insecurity imposed on the Strait of Hormuz is solely the result of the military aggression by the United States and the Israeli regime against Iran, saying the international community should hold the US accountable for the security and economic consequences resulting from the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

He further emphasized that ensuring security in the Strait of Hormuz requires an end to US acts of aggression and illegal interventions, including the naval blockade and other violations of US commitments.

The two foreign ministers also reviewed several issues related to bilateral relations and underscored the importance of continuing diplomatic consultations between Tehran and Berlin at various levels.

MNA