  1. Politics
Aug 8, 2026, 9:52 PM

Army spokesman:

US has to accept current status in Hormuz Strait

US has to accept current status in Hormuz Strait

TEHRAN, Aug. 08 (MNA) – The spokesperson for the Iranian Army says the United States has no choice but to accept the current situation in the Strait of Hormuz, emphasizing that Iran's arrangements for the strategic waterway is irreversible.

Addressing a public gathering in Tehran on Saturday, Brigadier General Mohammad Akraminia referred to new rules governing the Strait of Hormuz and said the Iranian Armed Forces were standing firm until the order was fully established.

On US adventurism in the region, he said the aggressor would bear much greater costs than in the past if it did not take into consideration new realities prevailing in Hormuz, adding that the Iranian Armed Forces have both strong motivation and will in this direction.

General Akraminia also reminded the resolve of forces to sacrifice their lives in defense of Iran and its sacred system, saying the warriors with high morale stood firm at missile and drone launchers and carried out effective operations despite the enemy's multi-layered defense systems.

Elsewhere, he commended the people for their enthusiastic presence in nightly gatherings, saying the epic presence of the Iranian nation in the streets has not only raised the morale of the Armed Forces personnel but also significantly increased their sense of responsibility to defend the country until their last breath.

MNA/IRN

News ID 246837

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News