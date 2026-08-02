Iranian MP says retaliation would go beyond region

Ebrahim Rezaei, a member of the Iranian Parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, wrote on his social media account, "The response to a potential enemy attack will not be limited to the Persian Gulf area. We will respond to all enemy bases and to the source of the attacks, from wherever they originate."

The warning follows weeks of intensifying military exchanges between Iranian and U.S. forces, with Iran striking American bases across the Persian Gulf and beyond, and U.S. forces continuing to hit Iranian territory. Iran has also closed the Strait of Hormuz to shipping and says its operations will continue until U.S. military interference ends.

MNA