Iraq's PMF reacts to joint US-Saudi strikes

In an official statement, the Popular Mobilisation Forces said the attacks targeted several of its official bases in different locations across Iraq on Tuesday morning.

Preliminary information indicated that a number of personnel were killed and wounded, and damage was inflicted on some buildings and property belonging to the organisation.

"We consider these attacks a very dangerous escalation, a flagrant violation of Iraq's territorial integrity, and the targeting of the country's official security institutions," the statement said. It added that relevant departments were conducting field assessments and that the process of evaluating the damage and compiling accurate figures was ongoing.

MNA