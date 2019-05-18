Iraq not to be separated from axis of Resistance: Iraqi Al-Nojaba

Referring to the media campaign against values of the Resistance, Sheikh Akram al Ka'abi, Secretary General of Nojaba Islamic Resistance (NRI) Party in Baghdad has warned that the enemies want the Iraqi society to be passive and separated from the axis of the Resistance.

He mentioned that the major institutions of Zionist regime, the US, and Saudi Arabia are managing the media battles against the Resistance and seek to target our youth and ethical values.

The enemies call Iraqi society to be passive and do not have any reaction to the happening issues in the region, he added.

Al Ka'abi said that this against their belief and it is not possible to accept Iraq apart from the Islamic world and the axis of the Resistance.

