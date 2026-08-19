Iran rejects UAE attack claim as baseless

Tehran rejected UAE claims over missile fire on Wednesday, urging regional parties to avoid unfounded accusations given the "continued mischief" of the United States and Israel and a history of false-flag operations.

Foreign ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei expressed regret over the accusation and called on all regional parties to avoid unfounded claims against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

He cited "the existing complexities caused by the continued mischief of America and the Zionist regime against regional peace and security, and especially the record of numerous false-flag operations."

Baghaei said such accusations harmed ongoing efforts to prevent the escalation of insecurity in the region and to strengthen confidence between regional states.

MNA