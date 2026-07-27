Iran rejected US proposal in talks due to excessive demands

In remarks published on Monday, Gharibabadi referred to the recent mediated talks between Iran and the United States, saiying: Negotiations began in Islamabad and the American side presented a plan that showed excessive demads. The Iranian delegation explicitly rejected this plan.

He continued: The American side announced that if this plan is rejected, the negotiations will be considered failed and they will return leave them]. In the end, the same thing happened and the American delegation left the talks.

Gharibabadi emphasized: There was no insistence or request from the Iranian delegation to continue the negotiations, and this approach was an example of the dignified diplomacy of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The deputy foreign minister also referred to the developments related to the Strait of Hormuz and said: After the Islamic Republic of Iran closed the Strait of Hormuz again following the crimes of the United States and more than two weeks ago, talks were held in Oman.

He stated: The other side insisted that the southern route, which had been opened for ship traffic, remain open until the negotiations between Iran and Oman reach a conclusion and then be closed, but the Iranian delegation did not accept that proposal.

Gharibabadi clarified: We clearly stated that whatever the outcome of the talks, the principled policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran has been clear since the beginning of the war and such proposals will not be accepted. After that, the policy of continuing to block the Strait of Hormuz and implementing a strict naval blockade continued, which is also anorther example of the [dignified] diplomacy of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

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