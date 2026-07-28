Iran not trust enemy due to its reneging on commitments

Speaking in a press conference held on Tuesday at the Iranian embassy in Beijing and attended by dozens of Chinese media reporters, Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli said Iran has declared from the beginning that it defends itself and responds to US attacks, and whenever the US stops its aggressive attacks, “we will stop our actions in return.”

He said the Persian Gulf countries, China, Russia, Pakistan and some European countries are trying hard to end this war, considering the economic and security effects of military aggression in the region.

Given that China has always emphasized maintaining the path of negotiations, reducing tensions, strengthening collective security, strategic development and strategic cooperation in the Persian Gulf region, “we believe that this country can play both a direct and an indirect role in establishing peace, security, collective cooperation and regional security,” he added.

“Of course, China has made many valuable efforts to strengthen and support regional peace, both in the Security Council and at the regional level, which we appreciate.”

In response to a question about the talks to end the war, Rahmani Fazli said, “We have always emphasized that, in addition to our will to defend, we are also ready to negotiate. However, given the US’s lack of commitment to the memorandum of understanding (the Islamabad MoU) and its reneging on its commitments, Iran has no confidence in the American side.”

MNA