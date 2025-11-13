Iran, China discuss marking 55th anniv. of diplomatic ties

During the meeting, Rahmani Fazli outlined the latest developments in Iran and the region, describing Iran–China relations as highly significant under the current circumstances.

Emphasizing the importance of bilateral ties amid regional and international developments, he highlighted the strategic nature of the partnership between Tehran and Beijing.

Referring to next year’s 55th anniversary of diplomatic relations, the Iranian ambassador announced special plans to commemorate the occasion in both countries, noting that this milestone would provide an opportunity to further expand cooperation and deepen mutual development.

Rahmani Fazli stressed that Iran’s strategic approach toward relations with China is growing stronger by the day, adding that Tehran is ready to work with Beijing to strengthen bilateral exchanges and deepen cooperation in various fields within the framework of the key consensus reached between the two nations’ leaders.

The Chinese Vice Foreign Minister, Miao Deyu, referred to recent meetings between the presidents of Iran and China, noting that the two leaders have met twice in the past year to reach important consensus on deepening relations and setting strategic guidelines. “We are committed to implementing these agreements,” he said.

Miao also emphasized the upcoming 55th anniversary of diplomatic ties, stating that Beijing is ready to work hand-in-hand with Tehran to strengthen bilateral and multilateral cooperation and to elevate the comprehensive strategic partnership between China and Iran to a higher level.

MNA/