Iran-China 25-Year Agreement ‘implementing, progressing’

Speaking in a meeting of the Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission on Monday, the envoy emphasized that the 25-year agreement inked between Tehran and Beijing is under implementation.

In the beginning, the Iranian envoy presented a comprehensive report on the latest situation of relations between Iran and China and implementation of 25-year strategic partnership agreement between the two countries.

Spokesman of the Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission said on Monday that the meeting with the Iranian envoy to China lasted for more than three hours.

Rezaei pointed to a report submitted by Rahmani Fazli on the cooperation between Iran and China in various political, economic, cultural and trade fields, stating that the current year’s visit of President Pezeshkian to China brought about the positive results.

The members of the Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission emphasized the necessity of outlining a comprehensive roadmap with China and also the implementation of 25-year strategic partnership agreement between the two countries.

The spokesman then termed Iran’s relations with China ‘strategic’, and called on the responsible officials to focus on enhancing relations with China.

The Iran–China 25-year Cooperation Program or Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Iran and China is a 25-year cooperation agreement on the further development of Iran-China relations signed in Tehran by the Chinese and Iranian foreign ministers on 27 March 2021. Under a draft of the 25-year agreement, signed on 24 June 2020 in Beijing, China is to invest US$400 billion in Iranian economy over that time period in exchange for a steady and heavily supply of oil from Iran.

