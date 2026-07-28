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Jul 28, 2026, 11:55 AM

7.1-magnitude quake hits southern Japan (+VIDEO)

7.1-magnitude quake hits southern Japan (+VIDEO)

TEHRAN, Jul. 28 (MNA) – A powerful earthquake of magnitude 7.1 has struck Kumamoto prefecture on Japan's southern main island of Kyushu. The epicenter of the tremors was at a depth of 10 kilometers below the sea surface.

Authorities have issued a tsunami warning, with waves of up to one meter (3.28 feet) expected. Residents in coastal areas have been urged to move to higher ground and follow official evacuation instructions, the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) said.

Broadcaster NHK said that waves of up to that level may already have been recorded.

The Japanese government issued emergency earthquake warnings for Kumamoto, Nagasaki, Kagoshima, Fukuoka, Saga, Oita, and Miyazaki prefectures, all on Japan's southern Kyushu island.

MNA

News ID 246592

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